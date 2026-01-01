Keyrus is a data analytics and digital consulting company focused on helping companies get the most out of their data. KEYRUS delivers solutions to turn data into insights, driving companies business forward.Edit Vision Company Description Keyrus is an international player in performance management consultancy and technologies. Keyrus is a specialist in performance management consulting and the integration of innovative technological solutions in the Data and Digital fields. Over the last twenty three years, the Group has developed its expertise and skills in helping companies to optimize their performance and meet the challenges linked to their transformation. Keyrus offers enterprises two major lines of innovative and complementary services, in consulting and technologies : Assessment, implementation, and upgrading of innovative technological solutions - Data Intelligence (BI, Big Data Analytics, EPM) - Digital experience (Digital commerce and Omni-channel, eCRM, Web Performance, etc.) - Consulting intended for the major departments and business functions of the enterprise Strategy and Transformation - Management and Organization - Digital Strategies - Performance Management (Functional/Sectoral) KEYRUS operates in 19 countries, with 3500 people globally and works with 5000 satisfied customers. KEYRUS generated 287M$ turnover ww and 92M€ in France in 2019 (decrease in France. 0,8% organic growth of ww turnover)