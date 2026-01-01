JEMS is a French company specializing in Data / IA.

With more 1000 employees and sales of €93 million by 2023, the company is present in 13 French cities, as well as in Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Spain, Morocco and Tunisia. JEMS is a DATA / IA pure player, and the leading manufacturer of the data essential to the development of artificial intelligence for businesses. Evolving in the field of data manufacturing, Jems is ideally situated on the critical path to the implementation of AI robots and systems.

Jems' main customers include BNP Paribas, Renault, LVMH, Enedis, Veolia, etc.