Atain
Headquarters: India
Established in 1998, with 100% focus on customer experience, IGT employs more than 14,000 customer experience and technology specialists providing services to 75 marquee customers globally.
Established in 1998, with 100% focus on customer experience, IGT employs more than 14,000 customer experience and technology specialists providing services to 75 marquee customers globally.
Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.