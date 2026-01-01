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Interago AS

Headquarters: Norway
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Interago is a Norwegian company specializing in Data Management Consulting. Our key areas is Data Strategy, Master Data Management, Data platform and Data Integration.

We focus on quality, consistency, integrity and stability in the solutions we provide, and aim to be a high-end and leading supplier in our core areas.

Interago may assist at all levels of a project, from high-level architecture and design to technical implementation. We have extensive experience in delivering complex solutions and has broad industry experience.

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