Impetus Technologies, Inc.

Impetus Technologies has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for enterprises in transforming their data and analytics lifecycle, including modernization to the cloud, data lake creation, advanced analytics, and BI consumption. Impetus' flagship product, LeapLogic, enables risk-free automated transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to Snowflake. LeapLogic assesses and prioritizes workloads based on lineage and auto-transforms schema, code, and workflows to production-ready output. With up to 95% automation, LeapLogic has helped several Fortune 500 customers:

-Accelerate time-to-market

-Reduce the risks associated with manual migration

-Bring in more accuracy with zero business disruption