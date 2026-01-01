Ignition Data Pty Ltd

Ignition helps organisations design and deliver modern Lakehouse platforms that drive AI-readiness and real business outcomes.

We combine strategy, architecture and delivery with automation accelerators that fast-track implementation across Snowflake.

Our proven Launchpad framework enables teams to move from vision to production quickly, embedding Data Vault 2, medallion architecture, CI/CD, data quality, and platform governance from day one.

We don’t just build platforms. We build scalable, automation-ready foundations that empower data teams to deliver trusted insights at speed.