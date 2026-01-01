HIBERUS TECNOLOGIAS DE LA INFORMACION SL

We are one of the main Spanish tech consulting companies with 100% private capital in Spain. The core of our business is to deliver services of business consultancy, technological development, digital transformation and outsourcing. We are nationally renowned within public and private entities that rely on us as their main partner to solve their business and processes needs thanks to our technology experts.

Currently, the company has 3000 employees and the turnover in 2023 was more than 150M€. In Spain our offices are located in Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Huesca, Logroño, Madrid, Palma, Pamplona, Sevilla, Soria, Valencia, Valladolid, Vitoria and Zaragoza. In Europe we are spread across Berlin, Bucharest and London. Likewise, in Latinamerica we have presence in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador