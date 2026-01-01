FLYWHEEL, Inc. is a professional data solutions company that empowers businesses to solve challenges and drive growth. Our data utilization platform, Conata®, streamlines and accelerates the entire data utilization process, enabling companies to make more informed decisions and achieve measurable results. Through our comprehensive services, including consulting (Professional Services) and system implementation, we address our clients' specific needs and help them leverage data to its fullest potential. At FLYWHEEL, we prioritize data security and privacy, ensuring that companies can use data safely and responsibly while fostering a social environment where data can be effectively utilized to solve business challenges.