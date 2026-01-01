EPAM Systems is a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions that transform businesses, offering expertise in various fields such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. As a trusted partner of Snowflake, EPAM delivers tailored data-driven solutions that leverage Snowflake's cloud-based platform. Our diverse, integrated consulting teams apply a Systems Thinking mindset to get to the heart of our clients’ increasingly complex business challenges. Our business, experience, technology and data consultants work together to create holistic solutions that achieve meaningful, sustained impact for businesses, their employees and customers. We help our customers thrive in a market challenged by the pressures of digitization.

EPAM brings deep Snowflake expertise, providing comprehensive end-to-end services, from design and development to implementation and long-term maintenance. With over 50 successful Snowflake projects in our portfolio, we deliver robust, scalable solutions that empower clients to maximize the full potential of their data on Snowflake’s platform.