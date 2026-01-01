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Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 29
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 4
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Decision Minds

Headquarters: United States
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Decision Minds is a leader in the data cloud, AI, and advisory space, with strong expertise in Snowflake and other data platforms. The company focuses on technology, financial services, and healthcare sectors, offering specialized services for credit unions and regional banks. With deep competency in data cloud migration, data transformation, and AI-driven insights, Decision Minds enables organizations to optimize their data infrastructure and strategy, helping them stay competitive and agile in a data-driven world.

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