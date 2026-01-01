See more, Save more, and Optimize smarter with Seemore Data, your AI Agent for End-to-End Data Pipeline Efficiency.

Seemore Data is the only end-to-end platform to optimize both cost and performance across your data stack to free up budgets for new data engineering investments. As the leading data efficiency and observability provider for mid-market and enterprise Snowflake users, we help you track costs, optimize performance, and uncover savings instantly.

To provide this value, we uniquely natively integrate into your entire data tech stack to provide a 360 degree perspective. In addition to Snowflake, our integrations include:

- Key ETL/ELT and streaming data ingestions tools, notably Fivetran, dbt and Boomi (formerly Rivery);

- Orchestration tools, such as Astronomer, Airflow and Dagster; and

- Common visualization/BI providers, including Tableau, Sigma, PowerBI and Looker