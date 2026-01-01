Data Sentinel Limited

DataSentinel, a New Zealand based team of Data Evangelists with the vision to empower Australasian businesses to fully harness and unlock the potential of their data.

We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. As a boutique team of experienced and Snowflake-certified consultants, we take the time to understand your business challenges and goals. We craft custom solutions that integrate seamlessly, scale effortlessly, and accelerate data-driven decisions.

With strategic alliances alongside industry-leading MSPs, DataSentinel partners with your partners to deliver premier data solutions.

What sets DataSentinel apart is our personal touch. We’re small, but mighty. Whether you’re just starting your cloud data journey or need to optimize and enhance your data-driven insights, we are here to help every step of the way. We’re not just a vendor—we’re a partner invested in your success.