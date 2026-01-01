Daasity is the omnichannel analytics platform built for consumer brands. Founded in 2017, Daasity unifies eCommerce, retail, wholesale, marketing, and inventory data into a single view - giving multimillion- and multibillion-dollar consumer brands enterprise-level analytics without the data engineering. Across cosmetics, wellness, food & beverage, apparel, and home goods, Daasity helps brands make faster, data-driven decisions on sales, marketing, inventory, and promotions. In 2024 alone, Daasity processed over $10 billion in sales data for hundreds of leading consumer brands.