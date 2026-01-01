Crisp Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Lumiq is AWS’s leading partner for India within the FSI domain which can be leveraged for Snowflake.

2 x AWS Speciality Partner Data, Analytics, AI 2021, 2022

30 FSI Customers

AWS Data Analytics Competency Partner

AWS ML Competency Partner

Keen to invest jointly on GTM initiatives to build Snowflake market share in India e.g Cap1 acquisition.

Lumiq has presence across SEA, India and US,

Their expertise is particularly evident in the Financial Services sector, partnering with

Bankings

Capital Markets

Insurance

Lending .

They have demonstrated capability of delivering solutions across a wide range of themes such as platform modernization, AI/ML, customer insights, business intelligence, data governance, etc.

Founded: 2007

HQ(s):Noida, India

Employees: 400

Revenue: $ 7M

Funding:

Info Edge Ventures

Season Two Ventures

Customers: 50

Banks and Lenders (HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, UNO, IDFC Bank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Bajaj FinServ)

Asset Management Companies (Black Rock - Aladdin powered by Lumiq, HDFC Mutual Fund, Bajaj FinServ, UTI)

Insurance: Bharti AXA, Canara HSBC, Edelweiss Tokio, Max Life, Care Health, HDFC Ergo, Future Generali, Zuno

Snowflake Customers: 1

Top Joint Partners: AWS, GCP, Snowflake

Key Focus Areas: Data Modernization; Customer Insights (Hyper-personalization, Next Best Action, Customer Nudges etc.); Business Excellence (Agent Productivity, Smart ops, Fraud detection, Real time Analytics, BI Reporting & dashboards,, Regulatory reporting)

Products:

Empower Foundation - Data Ingestion and Unificiation

Empower Pryzm - Data Observability