Crisp Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
Lumiq is AWS’s leading partner for India within the FSI domain which can be leveraged for Snowflake.
2 x AWS Speciality Partner Data, Analytics, AI 2021, 2022
30 FSI Customers
AWS Data Analytics Competency Partner
AWS ML Competency Partner
Keen to invest jointly on GTM initiatives to build Snowflake market share in India e.g Cap1 acquisition.
Lumiq has presence across SEA, India and US,
Their expertise is particularly evident in the Financial Services sector, partnering with
Bankings
Capital Markets
Insurance
Lending .
They have demonstrated capability of delivering solutions across a wide range of themes such as platform modernization, AI/ML, customer insights, business intelligence, data governance, etc.
Founded: 2007
HQ(s):Noida, India
Employees: 400
Revenue: $ 7M
Funding:
Info Edge Ventures
Season Two Ventures
Customers: 50
Banks and Lenders (HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, UNO, IDFC Bank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Bajaj FinServ)
Asset Management Companies (Black Rock - Aladdin powered by Lumiq, HDFC Mutual Fund, Bajaj FinServ, UTI)
Insurance: Bharti AXA, Canara HSBC, Edelweiss Tokio, Max Life, Care Health, HDFC Ergo, Future Generali, Zuno
Snowflake Customers: 1
Top Joint Partners: AWS, GCP, Snowflake
Key Focus Areas: Data Modernization; Customer Insights (Hyper-personalization, Next Best Action, Customer Nudges etc.); Business Excellence (Agent Productivity, Smart ops, Fraud detection, Real time Analytics, BI Reporting & dashboards,, Regulatory reporting)
Products:
Empower Foundation - Data Ingestion and Unificiation
Empower Pryzm - Data Observability