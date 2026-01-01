Spotfire® is a visual data science platform that makes smart people smarter by combining interactive visualizations and advanced analytics to solve complex industry-specific business problems. Spotfire combines market-leading visual analytics, data science, and data wrangling to allow experts to analyze data at-rest, in-motion, and at-scale to solve problems that require human creativity and modern computing.

Spotfire provides a point and click user experience where engineers, scientists, and other experts can rapidly build sophisticated, interactive visual data science applications and deploy those to thousands of end-users for business-critical operations and daily decision-making.

Spotfire is a business unit of Cloud Software Group.