CI&T is a global digital transformation company that combines human expertise with AI to deliver results at scale. We specialize in developing data-driven solutions that drive business growth and maximize value.

Our deep expertise in data architecture, data engineering, and DevOps ensures robust and scalable data foundations. We leverage advanced data analytics and machine learning techniques to extract actionable insights from complex datasets. Our CI&T Flow platform further enhances our capabilities by automating and optimizing data processes, accelerating time-to-value.

With over 6,500 professionals across 25 countries, we offer comprehensive services spanning technology strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, and data and AI solutions."