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Solution Areas
  • Financial Services
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Cloud Data Warehouse
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 16
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CG Infinity, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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CG Infinity, Inc. is a leading technology consulting firm that provides tailored solutions to help each client get closer to their customers. We utilize cutting-edge technologies like Snowflake and Salesforce to help our clients connect with their customers and drive business success. With a worldwide team of 500 employees and offices in 5 key locations, including Dallas, Denver, Houston, Albuquerque, Little Rock, and New Delhi, we have the resources and expertise to tackle any project. At CG Infinity, our people-first approach fuels innovation and transforms tomorrow. Our goal is to cultivate and grow our employees to deliver exceptional customer value and customer experience.

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