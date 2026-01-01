CG Infinity, Inc. is a leading technology consulting firm that provides tailored solutions to help each client get closer to their customers. We utilize cutting-edge technologies like Snowflake and Salesforce to help our clients connect with their customers and drive business success. With a worldwide team of 500 employees and offices in 5 key locations, including Dallas, Denver, Houston, Albuquerque, Little Rock, and New Delhi, we have the resources and expertise to tackle any project. At CG Infinity, our people-first approach fuels innovation and transforms tomorrow. Our goal is to cultivate and grow our employees to deliver exceptional customer value and customer experience.