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  • Cloud Data Warehouse
  • Analytics
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Cervello Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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Cervello, a Kearney company is a global professional services and solutions provider focused on helping companies solve complex data challenges, improve business analytics and optimize business performance.

Cervello focuses on transformative cloud-based technologies in enterprise performance management, data management, business intelligence, and customer relationship management.

The company's core services include strategy & advisory services, data management implementations, and custom application development.

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