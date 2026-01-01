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Brooklyn Data Company
Solution Areas
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 9
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Brooklyn Data Company

Headquarters: United States
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Brooklyn Data, Velir’s dedicated data studio, transforms business intelligence into targeted strategies that drive measurable growth, optimize performance, and enhance customer satisfaction. As an integral part of Velir, it combines AI, analytics, data visualization, and data engineering expertise to empower your organization with actionable insights. Together Velir and Brooklyn Data leverage data to deliver innovative, personalized digital experiences that maximize reach, engagement, conversions, and loyalty to fuel transformative growth for your business.

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