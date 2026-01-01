BrainPad Inc.

Promoting data utilization to create a sustainable future

As a leading company in Japan in the data utilization, BrainPad is committed to breathing life into data and contributing to improving global sustainability.

Data utilization has permeated deeply into people’s lives and corporate activities across a broad range of industries, increasing productivity and enriching lives. As such, we offer broad reaching services that provide the human resources and environment needed to resolve the complex relationship we have with data, and help data utilization take root in our everyday lives.

We provide total service solutions in two area, data analysis by specialist personnel, and data utilization using SaaS products. We work to create a sustainable future with our customers by promoting data utilization.

Creating a society where data use becomes as natural as breathing“Data-driven as Usual”