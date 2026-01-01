Boolean Data Systems Inc., is a Snowflake-focused data and AI services partner helping enterprises unlock faster value from their data cloud investments. As a Premier Snowflake Partner, Boolean specializes in designing, building, and scaling modern data platforms that enable real-time analytics, AI/ML, and data-driven decision-making. With deep expertise across data engineering, cloud transformation, and advanced analytics, Boolean delivers end-to-end solutions—from migration and architecture design to AI-powered use cases and managed services. The team partners with global enterprises and high-growth companies to modernize legacy systems, operationalize data, and drive measurable business outcomes. By combining domain expertise with Snowflake-native accelerators and a strong co-sell approach, Boolean enables organizations to move from data to insight—faster, smarter, and at scale.