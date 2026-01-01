Alation, Inc.

Alation is the data intelligence company. Nearly 600 global enterprises — including 40% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Alation to realize value from their data and AI initiatives. Customers such as Cisco, DocuSign, Nasdaq, Pfizer, and Samsung trust Alation’s platform for self-service analytics, cloud transformation, data governance, and AI-ready data, fostering data-driven innovation at scale. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces and is a three-time winner of Snowflake's Data Governance partner of the year.

Alation provides a data intelligence platform that centralizes metadata from disparate sources, delivering a unified and automated platform for organizations to discover, describe, govern, and manage their data assets, including data, BI reports, and AI models so that individuals can easily find, understand, trust, and use them to accelerate the delivery and business value realization of data initiatives.