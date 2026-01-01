Zero-to-Snowflake for Analysts

New Snowflake analysts need a practical view of how data is organized, loaded, queried, protected, and shared across the platform. This session follows the August 6 Analyst lab.

Join our Snowflake Solutions Engineering team for a guided tour of SnowSight, the Snowflake object hierarchy, virtual warehouses, structured and semi-structured data, Marketplace data, AI in SQL, data recovery, access control, and Cortex Code.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will:

Navigate SnowSight and the Snowflake object hierarchy

Load structured and semi-structured data and query JSON with VARIANT

Pull live third-party data from Snowflake Marketplace

Run AI-powered analysis directly in SQL

Use the results cache, zero-copy cloning, Time Travel, and UNDROP

Review role-based access control, cost management, secure data sharing, and Cortex Code

By the end of this session, attendees will understand the core Snowflake workflow for analysts, from loading and querying data through AI analysis, recovery, governed access, and secure collaboration.