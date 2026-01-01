Zero-to-Snowflake for Admins

New Snowflake administrators need a practical way to connect account setup, access control, governance, compute, cost, and monitoring. This hands-on session follows the August 5 Admin lab and applies those capabilities in one environment.

Join our Snowflake Solutions Engineering team for a guided lab covering SnowSight and account setup, role-based access control, data governance policies, virtual warehouses and cost controls, data quality monitoring, Trust Center, and Cortex Code.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will:

Set up database and account roles for governed access

Create human and service users and grant least-privilege roles

Apply tags, dynamic data masking, conditional masking, and row access policies

Configure virtual warehouses, auto-resume, auto-suspend, and resource monitors

Review caching and account usage for cost visibility

Use data metric functions for continuous data quality monitoring

Explore Trust Center and Cortex Code for security and administration

By the end of this session, attendees will understand how Snowflake administrators connect access control, governance, compute management, cost visibility, and data quality into a practical operating model.