Zero-to-Snowflake for Admins

Are you a new administrator tasked with managing a Snowflake environment — and feeling a little overwhelmed? You're not alone. This Zero-to-Snowflake Hands-on Lab is built specifically for new admins who need to confidently set up, secure, and run their organization's Snowflake environment from day one.

Join Snowflake's Solutions Engineering team for a practical, guided tour of the platform's most critical administrative capabilities — from spinning up compute to locking down sensitive data. You'll follow along in a live environment, so you leave with skills you can apply immediately, not just slides.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will:



Master core administrative concepts including virtual warehouses, persisted query results, and basic data transformation

Recover from mistakes instantly with the UNDROP command

Manage costs with resource monitors and budgets

Find objects across your account with Universal Search

Apply the principle of least privilege with roles and access control

Protect sensitive data with tag-based classification, auto-tagging, column-level masking policies, and row access policies

Monitor data quality with Data Metric Functions and account security with the Trust Center

By the end of this session, you'll have the practical knowledge and confidence to start administering your organization's Snowflake environment effectively. Ready to get started? Register now and secure your spot!