Zero to Snowflake

Join us for a live guided tour of key functionality in Snowflake AI Data Cloud. An instructor will walk you step-by-step through how to get started with sample code and data using the free trial. You can follow along and get your questions answered in real-time.

In this virtual session, you'll learn:

Navigate Snowflake Workspaces and Snowsight to organize and execute SQL workflows

Manage virtual warehouses and costs including compute scaling, query caching, Resource Monitors, and Budgets

Ingest and transform data using external stages, semi-structured JSON processing, and automated Dynamic Tables pipelines

Build AI-powered analytics with Cortex Playground, AISQL Functions, Cortex Search, and conversational intelligence with Cortex Analyst

Implement data governance with RBAC, automated sensitive data tagging, dynamic data masking, row-level security, and data quality monitoring

Enrich data through collaboration by accessing live third-party datasets from the Snowflake Marketplace