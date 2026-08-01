Virtual Hands-On Lab
Zero to Snowflake
26AUG
10:00 AM PT
Register Now
Join us for a live guided tour of key functionality in Snowflake AI Data Cloud. An instructor will walk you step-by-step through how to get started with sample code and data using the free trial. You can follow along and get your questions answered in real-time.
In this virtual session, you'll learn:
- Navigate Snowflake Workspaces and Snowsight to organize and execute SQL workflows
- Manage virtual warehouses and costs including compute scaling, query caching, Resource Monitors, and Budgets
- Ingest and transform data using external stages, semi-structured JSON processing, and automated Dynamic Tables pipelines
- Build AI-powered analytics with Cortex Playground, AISQL Functions, Cortex Search, and conversational intelligence with Cortex Analyst
- Implement data governance with RBAC, automated sensitive data tagging, dynamic data masking, row-level security, and data quality monitoring
- Enrich data through collaboration by accessing live third-party datasets from the Snowflake Marketplace
- Build an interactive app with Streamlit in Snowflake