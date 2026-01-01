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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Build an Iceberg Lakehouse with Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric OneLake

29OCT
10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM CET

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As data volumes increase and AI workloads proliferate, copying and ETL-ing data across systems is no longer sustainable. This virtual hands-on lab walks through building a fully interoperable, open lakehouse by integrating Snowflake and Microsoft OneLake. 

You’ll learn how to:

  • Build an open, governed lakehouse using Apache Iceberg™

  • Configure Microsoft OneLake as a catalog-linked database in Snowflake.

  • Create and manage Iceberg tables stored in OneLake.

  • Query the same data seamlessly from both Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric—without data duplication or complex ETL

 

Speaker

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Robin DavidsonSenior Partner Solution Engineer, Snowflake