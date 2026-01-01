Virtual Hands-On Lab
Build an Iceberg Lakehouse with Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric OneLake
29OCT
10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM CET
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As data volumes increase and AI workloads proliferate, copying and ETL-ing data across systems is no longer sustainable. This virtual hands-on lab walks through building a fully interoperable, open lakehouse by integrating Snowflake and Microsoft OneLake.
You’ll learn how to:
Build an open, governed lakehouse using Apache Iceberg™
Configure Microsoft OneLake as a catalog-linked database in Snowflake.
Create and manage Iceberg tables stored in OneLake.
Query the same data seamlessly from both Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric—without data duplication or complex ETL
Speaker
Robin DavidsonSenior Partner Solution Engineer, Snowflake