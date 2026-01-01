Virtual Hands-On Lab
Build Agentic Analytics with Semantic Views
08OCT
10:00 AM BST / 11:00 AM CEST
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Learn how to make your enterprise data accessible to any business user — no SQL expertise required. In this hands-on lab, you'll build semantic views across Sales, Marketing, Finance, and HR, then deploy a cross-functional intelligent agent that answers natural language questions by automatically routing them to the right data.
What you'll learn:
Build a data foundation with dimension and fact tables
Create semantic views for Sales, Marketing, and Finance
AI-generate HR semantic views with Semantic View Autopilot (SVA)
Query semantic views in natural language with Cortex Analyst
Deploy a cross-functional intelligent agent with Snowflake CoWork