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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Build Agentic Analytics with Semantic Views

08OCT
10:00 AM BST / 11:00 AM CEST

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Learn how to make your enterprise data accessible to any business user — no SQL expertise required. In this hands-on lab, you'll build semantic views across Sales, Marketing, Finance, and HR, then deploy a cross-functional intelligent agent that answers natural language questions by automatically routing them to the right data.

What you'll learn:

  • Build a data foundation with dimension and fact tables

  • Create semantic views for Sales, Marketing, and Finance

  • AI-generate HR semantic views with Semantic View Autopilot (SVA)

  • Query semantic views in natural language with Cortex Analyst

  • Deploy a cross-functional intelligent agent with Snowflake CoWork