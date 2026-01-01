Zero to Snowflake in 90 Minutes

In just 90 minutes, you’ll learn Snowflake by doing!

Guided by our solution engineers, you’ll use your own free trial account to explore core features of the platform with Tasty Bytes, a fictional global food truck business that mirrors real-world data challenges.

✅ What you’ll learn:

How to create, configure and scale a Virtual Warehouse .

How to leverage the Query Result Cache .

How to use Zero-Copy Cloning for development.

How to transform and clean data .

How to instantly recover a dropped table using UNDROP.

How to create and apply a Resource Monitor .

How to create a Budget to monitor costs .

How to use Universal Search to find objects and information.

By the end of the session, you’ll have built a working project in Snowflake and gained the confidence to apply what you learned to your own data. 🚀 ☁️

If you don’t already have a trial account, please sign up for a free trial here.

Please also follow the Overview and Setup steps from the Guide before joining the lab to get the most out of the session.