Zero to Snowflake in 90 Minutes
Build your first projects in Snowflake with expert guidance and your own trial account.
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In just 90 minutes, you’ll learn Snowflake by doing!
Guided by our solution engineers, you’ll use your own free trial account to explore core features of the platform with Tasty Bytes, a fictional global food truck business that mirrors real-world data challenges.
✅ What you’ll learn:
How to create, configure and scale a Virtual Warehouse.
How to leverage the Query Result Cache.
How to use Zero-Copy Cloning for development.
How to transform and clean data.
How to instantly recover a dropped table using UNDROP.
How to create and apply a Resource Monitor.
How to create a Budget to monitor costs.
How to use Universal Search to find objects and information.
By the end of the session, you’ll have built a working project in Snowflake and gained the confidence to apply what you learned to your own data. 🚀 ☁️
If you don’t already have a trial account, please sign up for a free trial here.
Please also follow the Overview and Setup steps from the Guide before joining the lab to get the most out of the session.