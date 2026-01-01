Unify Your Data Lake and Warehouse: Powering AI with Snowflake and Iceberg

Don't let data silos stall your AI initiatives. This webinar explores how Snowflake's first-class support for Apache Iceberg tables bridges the gap between your data lake and data platform. Discover how to create Iceberg tables from existing parquet files, offering new flexibility and choice for data ingestion and storage. We'll demonstrate how to extend unified governance (Horizon Catalog) and monitor data quality across all your data, regardless of location. Finally, learn how to apply consistent business definitions with Cortex AI's semantic views, enabling you to build a single, high-fidelity, unified data state to power your analytics and AI.