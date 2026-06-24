From Zero to Snowflake in 90 Minutes

WHAT TO EXPECT

Join us for a live guided tour of key functionality in Snowflake. An instructor will walk you step-by-step through how to get started with sample code and data using the free trial. You can follow along and get your questions answered in real-time.

You’ll need a Snowflake free trial for this event. If you haven’t already signed up, please create an account here.

WHAT YOU WILL EXPLORE & LEARN

The fundamentals of Snowflake warehouses, caching, cloning, and Time Travel

How to ingest and transform semi-structured data using Dynamic Tables

How to work with different data types in Snowflake including semi-structured and unstructured data.

How to leverage Snowflake's comprehensive AI capabilities

How to protect your data with roles, classification, masking, and row-access policies

Access data from data sharing and the Snowflake Marketplace.

How to leverage the Snowflake Marketplace to enrich your internal data with third-party datasets

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Our ‘Zero to Snowflake in 90 Minutes’ Virtual Hands-On Labs sessions are designed for individuals who are new to using Snowflake. These sessions are tailored to help you initiate or enhance your skills and confidence in the Data Cloud, catering to IT Managers, Data Architects, Engineers, Scientists, Administrators, and Developers.

We look forward to seeing you there!