Securing Snowflake: Network Policies, Auth Policies, and Trust Center Hands-On Lab

Snowflake administrators and security teams are under increasing pressure to demonstrate that their data platform is locked down but most teams rely on a patchwork of informal controls with no clear way to verify their posture. Password-only service accounts, unrestricted network access, and inconsistent authentication requirements are among the most common vulnerabilities in enterprise Snowflake deployments. This lab is designed for data engineers, platform administrators, and security-minded architects who want to move from "we think it's secure" to "we can prove it."

In this hands-on lab, we'll walk through three of Snowflake's most powerful and underutilized security capabilities: Network Policies to restrict where connections can originate, Authentication Policies to enforce how users and service accounts must authenticate, and the Trust Center to audit your account's security posture and surface remaining gaps. Together, these three tools give you a complete picture of who can reach your Snowflake environment, how they get in, and where you still have exposure.

Creating and applying Network Policies to restrict account access by IP range, including using Snowflake-managed SaaS rules Building Authentication Policies that enforce MFA for human users and key pair authentication for service accounts Applying different policy tiers to different roles and users based on risk level Running Trust Center scanners to validate our configurations and identify remaining vulnerabilities Remediating at least one live finding and reviewing the security posture change

By the end of this lab, you'll have a clear mental model for how Snowflake's security controls layer together, network policies that define where connections can come from, authentication policies that control how users prove their identity, and Trust Center that gives you ongoing visibility into whether those controls are actually working. You'll understand the right policy for the right scenario: when to enforce MFA vs. key pair auth, how to apply different rules to human users vs. service accounts, and how to read a Trust Center finding and know whether it needs immediate action. Most importantly, you'll leave knowing what questions to ask about your own environment and exactly where in Snowflake to find the answers.