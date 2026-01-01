Real-Time Data: The Foundation of Agentic AI

The value of an AI agent comes down to one question: how current is the data it acts on?



In the age of agentic AI, the time between when something happens in your business and when your AI knows about it is the gap that separates competitive from obsolete.



This session makes the case for real-time data as a strategic business priority. We will look at why data latency shapes AI performance, how leading enterprises think about low-latency data at scale and what the path to real-time AI looks like for your organization.

You'll learn: