Virtual Hands-On Lab
Production AI via Natural-Language Prompting: Introducing Dataiku Cobuild on Snowflake
16SEP
2:00 PM AEST | 4:00 PM NZST | 12:00 PM SGT | 9:30 AM IST
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Enterprise AI shouldn't require months of handoffs between business teams and engineers. Join Snowflake and Dataiku for a live look at Cobuild on Snowflake — a new capability that transforms natural-language business requests into production-ready AI workflows, all within Snowflake's secure data ecosystem.
Join us on September 16 to learn how the integration of Snowflake Cortex AI with Dataiku's orchestration and governance platform gives organizations a transparent, controlled path from idea to deployed AI system.
Key webinar highlights include:
- Natural-language to production AI — Learn how Cobuild converts plain-English business requests into governed, production-ready AI workflows without extensive manual coding
- Built on deep Snowflake integration — Explore the full stack: Snowpark Container Services for ML training, Iceberg catalog support, Cortex AI Agents, Analyst, Search, and real-time inference — all orchestrated through Dataiku
- Governance and control by design — See how enterprise teams maintain full transparency, auditability, and security while accelerating AI development directly within the Snowflake ecosystem
Speaker
Ravi SharmaSenior Solutions Architect, Snowflake