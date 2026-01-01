Production AI via Natural-Language Prompting: Introducing Dataiku Cobuild on Snowflake

Enterprise AI shouldn't require months of handoffs between business teams and engineers. Join Snowflake and Dataiku for a live look at Cobuild on Snowflake — a new capability that transforms natural-language business requests into production-ready AI workflows, all within Snowflake's secure data ecosystem.

Join us on September 16 to learn how the integration of Snowflake Cortex AI with Dataiku's orchestration and governance platform gives organizations a transparent, controlled path from idea to deployed AI system.

Key webinar highlights include: