AI agents make decisions autonomously, but only as fast as the data feeding them. For AI to act in real time, it needs a continuous stream of fresh information flowing without interruption.

Snowflake Snowpipe Streaming High-Performance Architecture delivers up to 10 GB/s throughput per table with data queryable in 5 seconds on a flat and predictable ingest-based pricing model. Paired with Dynamic Tables for declarative transformations and Interactive Tables for low-latency access, you get a fully integrated streaming pipeline with Snowflake.

In this step-by-step guided session, your instructor will walk you through how to build that pipeline end to end. You will ingest high-volume streaming data, transform it continuously, and serve it to downstream AI applications.

What you will build:



Ingest sample streaming data into Snowflake using Snowpipe Streaming

Create Dynamic Tables that continuously transform raw data into AI-ready datasets

Consume the refined data by powering a real-time AI agent that acts on the freshest information available

You will leave this session with the knowledge to build resilient and simple streaming data pipelines, reducing your operational overhead and speeding up your time-to-insight.