Virtual Hands-On Lab
Modernizing SQL Server ETL with Snowflake CoCo
On-Demand
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Modernizing SQL Server–based ETL pipelines for Snowflake can be complex, especially when dealing with legacy logic and dependencies. In this hands-on lab, you’ll use CoCo to execute an AI-assisted migration of a real pipeline.
During the session, you will:
See how automated analysis, code conversion, validation, and data migration come together in a cohesive workflow
Explore how Snowflake’s tooling and technologies support each step of the migration process
Understand where automation delivers the most value—and where human oversight remains essential
Speakers:
Fernando Cardoce CastelnauSr. Product Manager, Tools and Applications, Snowflake
Liam SosinksySenior Product Marketing Manager - Migrations, Snowflake