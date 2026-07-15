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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Modernizing SQL Server ETL with Snowflake CoCo

On-Demand

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Modernizing SQL Server–based ETL pipelines for Snowflake can be complex, especially when dealing with legacy logic and dependencies. In this hands-on lab, you’ll use CoCo to execute an AI-assisted migration of a real pipeline.

During the session, you will:

 

  • See how automated analysis, code conversion, validation, and data migration come together in a cohesive workflow

  • Explore how Snowflake’s tooling and technologies support each step of the migration process

  • Understand where automation delivers the most value—and where human oversight remains essential

Speakers:

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Fernando Cardoce CastelnauSr. Product Manager, Tools and Applications, Snowflake
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Liam SosinksySenior Product Marketing Manager - Migrations, Snowflake