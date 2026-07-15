Modernizing SQL Server ETL with Snowflake CoCo

Modernizing SQL Server–based ETL pipelines for Snowflake can be complex, especially when dealing with legacy logic and dependencies. In this hands-on lab, you’ll use CoCo to execute an AI-assisted migration of a real pipeline.



During the session, you will:

See how automated analysis, code conversion, validation, and data migration come together in a cohesive workflow

Explore how Snowflake’s tooling and technologies support each step of the migration process

Understand where automation delivers the most value—and where human oversight remains essential