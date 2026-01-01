Hands-On with Snowflake Postgres: Build Apps and AI without the ETL

WHAT TO EXPECT

Stop wasting time on data plumbing. For too long, developers have been forced to manage brittle pipelines just to bridge the gap between transactional data and analytical insights. Whether you are lifting and shifting an existing app onto Snowflake or building context-aware AI agents, you shouldn't have to choose between developer speed and enterprise stability.

Join our Virtual Hands-On Lab to discover how Snowflake Postgres transforms your data estate.

You’ll need a Snowflake free trial for this event. If you haven’t already signed up, please create an account here.

WHAT YOU WILL EXPLORE & LEARN

Deploy in minutes: Get started with a fully-managed, enterprise-grade Postgres foundation that ‘just works’ out of the box.

Eliminate data pipelines: Use the Postgres extension pg_lake to query and sync data between Postgres and Snowflake, creating a single source of truth for both apps and analytics.

Build AI-ready apps: Integrate with Snowflake Cortex AI to build agents that reason over your transactional data in real time.

Scale with confidence: Leverage built-in high availability, a 99.95% uptime SLA, and managed connection pooling to handle your demanding workloads.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Software Developers, AI/ML Engineers, and Data Engineers who want the Postgres tools they love — like ORMs, pg_vector, and PostGIS — now on Snowflake.

We look forward to seeing you there!