Virtual Hands-On Lab
Getting Started with Snowflake CoWork
02SEP
2:00 PM AEST | 4:00 PM NZST | 12:00 PM SGT | 9:30 AM IST
Register Now
Business users ask questions. Data teams answer them. Snowflake CoWork makes that instant.
In this live hands-on lab, you'll build a Cortex Agent in 90 minutes that lets your analysts, managers and executives query structured sales data and unstructured support tickets in plain language — no SQL, no waiting, no tickets.
Why Attend?
🧠 Live build. You run the code.
🛠️ Everything's on GitHub — run it in your own Snowflake account the same day
💬 Live Q&A — bring your questions and hear from our subject matter experts
Speaker
Felix ChouData Platform Architect, Workwear Group