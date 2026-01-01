Getting Started with Snowflake CoWork

Business users ask questions. Data teams answer them. Snowflake CoWork makes that instant.

In this live hands-on lab, you'll build a Cortex Agent in 90 minutes that lets your analysts, managers and executives query structured sales data and unstructured support tickets in plain language — no SQL, no waiting, no tickets.

Why Attend?

🧠 Live build. You run the code.

🛠️ Everything's on GitHub — run it in your own Snowflake account the same day

💬 Live Q&A — bring your questions and hear from our subject matter experts