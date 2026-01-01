Getting Started with CoCo

Join us at Snowflake’s Northstar builder workshop to explore how to accelerate data engineering and AI development using Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo. This free, half-day event is an opportunity to meet fellow developers in your area while taking part in technical sessions created for builders, by builders.

At this workshop, you’ll:

Learn how to access and use CoCo through Snowsight and the CoCo CLI to build, maintain and optimize real-world data and AI workflows

Build and maintain a Dynamic Table pipeline using CoCo’s AI-assisted development capabilities

Explore how to create a Cortex Agent grounded on a semantic view and evaluate its performance, all within your Snowflake environment

Complete the hands-on lab and earn a CoCo badge to display on your social profiles

Meet peers in your community and network with Snowflake experts

Prerequisites: