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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Getting Started with CoCo

19Nov
10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM CET

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Join us at Snowflake’s Northstar builder workshop to explore how to accelerate data engineering and AI development using Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo. This free, half-day event is an opportunity to meet fellow developers in your area while taking part in technical sessions created for builders, by builders.

At this workshop, you’ll: 

 

  • Learn how to access and use CoCo through Snowsight and the CoCo CLI to build, maintain and optimize real-world data and AI workflows 
  • Build and maintain a Dynamic Table pipeline using CoCo’s AI-assisted development capabilities
  • Explore how to create a Cortex Agent grounded on a semantic view and evaluate its performance, all within your Snowflake environment
  • Complete the hands-on lab and earn a CoCo badge to display on your social profiles
  • Meet peers in your community and network with Snowflake experts

 

Prerequisites: 

 

  • A Snowflake account with Snowflake CoCo enabled (we’ll create a free trial account during the lab)