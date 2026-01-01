Virtual Hands-On Lab
Getting Started with CoCo
19Nov
10:00 AM GMT / 11:00 AM CET
Register Now
Join us at Snowflake’s Northstar builder workshop to explore how to accelerate data engineering and AI development using Snowflake’s native AI coding agent, CoCo. This free, half-day event is an opportunity to meet fellow developers in your area while taking part in technical sessions created for builders, by builders.
At this workshop, you’ll:
- Learn how to access and use CoCo through Snowsight and the CoCo CLI to build, maintain and optimize real-world data and AI workflows
- Build and maintain a Dynamic Table pipeline using CoCo’s AI-assisted development capabilities
- Explore how to create a Cortex Agent grounded on a semantic view and evaluate its performance, all within your Snowflake environment
- Complete the hands-on lab and earn a CoCo badge to display on your social profiles
- Meet peers in your community and network with Snowflake experts
Prerequisites:
- A Snowflake account with Snowflake CoCo enabled (we’ll create a free trial account during the lab)