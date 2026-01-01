From Zero to Agents: Building End-to-End Data Pipelines for an AI Agent

Join us at Snowflake’s Northstar builder workshops to learn how you can build an agent that leverages both structured data and enriched unstructured feedback while maintaining enterprise security standards. This 90 minute lab is an opportunity to get hands-on experience with Cortex AI and Dynamic Tables to automate AI enrichment and construct a reliable semantic layer.

In this workshop, you will:

Learn to build a Semantic View to map technical columns to business terms

Explore how to automate AI enrichment and secure data using Cortex AI functions, Dynamic Tables, and RBAC

Complete the hands-on lab and earn a From Zero To Agents badge to display on your social profiles

Connect with Snowflake expert and get your questions answered

Prerequisites: