From Insight to Action — Agentic Analytics with Sigma and Snowflake
Register Now
Data teams spend too much time answering questions that business analysts should be able to ask themselves. What if you could go from a plain-language question to a governed, approved decision — without waiting on engineering, and without writing a single line of SQL?
Join us for a live Virtual Hands-On Lab where you’ll step into the role of a business analyst at a retail company investigating a performance problem hiding in your data. Working end to end inside Sigma and Snowflake, you’ll use AI to surface insights, run analysis, model recommendations, and move them through a governed approval workflow.
Why Attend?
🔍 Sigma Assistant: Ask questions in plain language — a Snowflake Cortex Agent surfaces the right data from your live warehouse instantly.
📥 No-Code Data Loading: Load external data directly into the warehouse without your data team.
🧠 Cortex AI: Run sentiment analysis on thousands of unstructured records in seconds using Snowflake Cortex AI functions.
🤖 Sigma Agent: Let AI model a set of recommended actions and write them into an input table for your review and adjustment.
📊 AI App + Forecasting: Carry recommendations into a collaborative AI App backed by a Snowpark forecasting model.
✅ Governed Approval: Move decisions through a structured approval workflow — from AI insight to human-approved action.
🎯 Hands-On: This is a live build, not a recording. Ask your specific technical questions in real time.
The retail scenario is a vehicle. The pattern applies across every industry and role. It works end to end because Sigma and Snowflake are built to work this way together.