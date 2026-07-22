From Insight to Action — Agentic Analytics with Sigma and Snowflake

Data teams spend too much time answering questions that business analysts should be able to ask themselves. What if you could go from a plain-language question to a governed, approved decision — without waiting on engineering, and without writing a single line of SQL?

Join us for a live Virtual Hands-On Lab where you’ll step into the role of a business analyst at a retail company investigating a performance problem hiding in your data. Working end to end inside Sigma and Snowflake, you’ll use AI to surface insights, run analysis, model recommendations, and move them through a governed approval workflow.

Why Attend?

🔍 Sigma Assistant: Ask questions in plain language — a Snowflake Cortex Agent surfaces the right data from your live warehouse instantly.

📥 No-Code Data Loading: Load external data directly into the warehouse without your data team.

🧠 Cortex AI: Run sentiment analysis on thousands of unstructured records in seconds using Snowflake Cortex AI functions.

🤖 Sigma Agent: Let AI model a set of recommended actions and write them into an input table for your review and adjustment.

📊 AI App + Forecasting: Carry recommendations into a collaborative AI App backed by a Snowpark forecasting model.

✅ Governed Approval: Move decisions through a structured approval workflow — from AI insight to human-approved action.

🎯 Hands-On: This is a live build, not a recording. Ask your specific technical questions in real time.

The retail scenario is a vehicle. The pattern applies across every industry and role. It works end to end because Sigma and Snowflake are built to work this way together.