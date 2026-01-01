Deep Dive: Replicate Data from Postgres to Snowflake Analytics in Real Time with Data Mirroring

Operational data is valuable for analytics, but moving it from Postgres into an analytics platform often requires complex ETL pipelines, external tooling and ongoing maintenance. In this virtual hands-on lab, you will use Snowflake Postgres data mirroring to automatically replicate operational data into Snowflake for analytics — without any extra infrastructure.

In this lab, you will:

Create a sample IoT application schema with devices, sensors and readings

Set up data mirroring in minutes and query relational data in Snowflake

Validate initial and ongoing replication as new rows, updates, deletes and schema changes flow from Postgres into Snowflake

Explore the $live view for low-latency reads

Review the $changes feed for row-level audit history

By the end of the lab, you will understand how Snowflake Postgres can support operational workloads while making current data available for analytics, AI and downstream applications in Snowflake.