Data Engineering with Snowflake CoCo
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Getting an AI agent to write code is easy. Getting it to write your team's code, following your conventions, respecting your production guardrails and fitting into your CI/CD pipeline. That's a different problem entirely.
Join Snowflake and Spark | Qrious for a live hands-on lab where you'll use Snowflake CoCo to build a real data engineering project the right way: encoding your standards and conventions into reusable Skills so that every engineer on your team gets consistent, professional results.
Why attend?
Build live alongside Snowflake and Spark | Qrious experts.
Direct Q&A with practitioners applying CoCo on real data projects
dbt conventions, Snowflake patterns, and workflows that reflect how teams here actually build
Leave with working code: a custom Skill, AGENTS.md, Plugin, and GitHub Actions CI/CD pipeline for your own projects