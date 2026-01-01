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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Data Engineering with Snowflake CoCo

30Sep
2:00 PM AEST | 4:00 PM NZST | 12:00 PM SGT | 9:30 AM IST

Register Now

Getting an AI agent to write code is easy. Getting it to write your team's code, following your conventions, respecting your production guardrails and fitting into your CI/CD pipeline. That's a different problem entirely.

Join Snowflake and Spark | Qrious for a live hands-on lab where you'll use Snowflake CoCo to build a real data engineering project the right way: encoding your standards and conventions into reusable Skills so that every engineer on your team gets consistent, professional results.

Why attend?

  • Build live alongside Snowflake and Spark | Qrious experts.

  • Direct Q&A with practitioners applying CoCo on real data projects

  • dbt conventions, Snowflake patterns, and workflows that reflect how teams here actually build

  • Leave with working code: a custom Skill, AGENTS.md, Plugin, and GitHub Actions CI/CD pipeline for your own projects

In Collaboration With:

Spark | Qrious

Speakers

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Monem MetwallySenior Data Consultant, Spark | Qrious
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Manish KukrejaSenior Partner Solution Engineer - ANZ, Snowflake