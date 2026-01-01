Data Engineering with Snowflake CoCo

Getting an AI agent to write code is easy. Getting it to write your team's code, following your conventions, respecting your production guardrails and fitting into your CI/CD pipeline. That's a different problem entirely.

Join Snowflake and Spark | Qrious for a live hands-on lab where you'll use Snowflake CoCo to build a real data engineering project the right way: encoding your standards and conventions into reusable Skills so that every engineer on your team gets consistent, professional results.

Why attend?