Virtual Hands-On Lab
Building Powerful AI Data Tools with AI Functions
5Nov
10:00 AM PT
Register Now
Building AI applications in the age of agents demands a platform that turns vast enterprise data into real business outcomes. In this hands-on lab, you'll work with Cortex AI Functions and AI Function Studio to build intelligent AI pipelines directly in Snowflake, all within a single, enterprise-grade platform.
During this instructor-led session, you will:
- Build AI pipelines with Cortex AI Functions. Use built-in primitives to classify, extract, summarize, and analyze enterprise data directly in Snowflake.
- Optimize with AI Function Studio. Leverage managed quality tuning, multimodal support, and built-in cost controls to accelerate time to value.