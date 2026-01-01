Build Your First Agentic ML Pipeline with Natural Language

Developing and operationalizing machine learning models has traditionally been a slow, manual process. Snowflake is transforming how data science teams work with agentic ML powered by Cortex Code, Snowflake’s AI coding agent.

This instructor-led lab walks you through a hands-on demo scenario to build and deploy your first ML model with only prompts — while also sharing practical tips and techniques you can apply to accelerate ML workflows in your own environments.

During the session, ML experts provide step-by-step guidance on how to use natural language prompts to: