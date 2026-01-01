Virtual Hands-On Lab
Build Your First Agentic ML Pipeline with Natural Language
25NOV
2:00 PM AEDT | 4:00 PM NZDT | 11:00 AM SGT | 8:30 AM IST
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Developing and operationalizing machine learning models has traditionally been a slow, manual process. Snowflake is transforming how data science teams work with agentic ML powered by Cortex Code, Snowflake’s AI coding agent.
This instructor-led lab walks you through a hands-on demo scenario to build and deploy your first ML model with only prompts — while also sharing practical tips and techniques you can apply to accelerate ML workflows in your own environments.
During the session, ML experts provide step-by-step guidance on how to use natural language prompts to:
- Perform exploratory data analysis
- Train a machine learning model for customer lifetime value and evaluate performance
- Log the model into the Snowflake Model Registry and run inference with built-in observability