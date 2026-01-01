Build Powerful AI Agents and Apps Using OpenAI in Snowflake CoCo

WHAT TO EXPECT

OpenAI’s GPT-5 models are now generally available in Snowflake CoCo. Join us for a hands-on lab to learn how to build agent-based AI applications using the GPT model within Snowflake CoCo’s secure environment. This session features live coding, real-world examples, and interactive demos to help you get started quickly.

You’ll need a Snowflake free trial for this event. If you haven’t already signed up, please create an account here.

WHAT YOU WILL EXPLORE & LEARN

Build AI-powered applications using GPT-5 and other Snowflake-hosted models (like Claude) with the OpenAI SDK

Create custom agents with LangGraph and Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable semantic search, natural language to SQL translation and intelligent data exploration

Deploy secure, production-ready AI workflows using SQL, Python and REST APIs, while leveraging Snowflake’s built-in data governance and security controls

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Whether you’re a builder or an architect, you’ll leave with a blueprint for a complete, AI-driven data solution.

We look forward to seeing you there!