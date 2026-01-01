Virtual Hands-On Lab
Build Powerful AI Agents and Apps Using OpenAI in Snowflake CoCo
16SEP
2:00 PM AEST | 4:00 PM NZST | 12:00 PM SGT | 9:30 AM IST
Register Now
WHAT TO EXPECT
OpenAI’s GPT-5 models are now generally available in Snowflake CoCo. Join us for a hands-on lab to learn how to build agent-based AI applications using the GPT model within Snowflake CoCo’s secure environment. This session features live coding, real-world examples, and interactive demos to help you get started quickly.
You’ll need a Snowflake free trial for this event. If you haven’t already signed up, please create an account here.
WHAT YOU WILL EXPLORE & LEARN
- Build AI-powered applications using GPT-5 and other Snowflake-hosted models (like Claude) with the OpenAI SDK
- Create custom agents with LangGraph and Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable semantic search, natural language to SQL translation and intelligent data exploration
- Deploy secure, production-ready AI workflows using SQL, Python and REST APIs, while leveraging Snowflake’s built-in data governance and security controls
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
Whether you’re a builder or an architect, you’ll leave with a blueprint for a complete, AI-driven data solution.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Speakers
Sheena NasimSenior Architect, Machine Learning, Applied Field Engineering Office, Snowflake