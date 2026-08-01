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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Build Data Engineering Pipelines Using Snowpark in Snowflake Notebooks

20AUG
10:00 AM PT


Elevate your data engineering pipelines with Snowflake Notebooks, now featuring an IDE-style workspace equipped with Git integration, terminal access, and AI-powered development via Cortex Code. Learn how to unify your SQL, Python, and dbt projects into a single, high-performance environment.
 

In this session, we’ll dive into building Python-based pipelines and deploying them through professional CI/CD workflows. You will learn:

  • Streamlined Engineering: Build pipelines in Snowflake Notebooks using Snowpark, Cortex Code, and custom file ingestion (e.g., Excel).
  • Automated Management: Programmatically control Snowflake objects and complex workflows via the Python Management and Task DAG APIs.
  • Enriched Monitoring: Enhance analysis with Marketplace data while tracking code health through Snowsight-integrated logging.
  • Integrated DevOps: Automate the full development lifecycle using Snowflake CLI and GitHub Actions for CI/CD.

 

Speakers

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Jeremiah HansenPrincipal Data Platform Architect, Snowflake

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