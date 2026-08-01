Virtual Hands-On Lab
Build Data Engineering Pipelines Using Snowpark in Snowflake Notebooks
20AUG
10:00 AM PT
Elevate your data engineering pipelines with Snowflake Notebooks, now featuring an IDE-style workspace equipped with Git integration, terminal access, and AI-powered development via Cortex Code. Learn how to unify your SQL, Python, and dbt projects into a single, high-performance environment.
In this session, we’ll dive into building Python-based pipelines and deploying them through professional CI/CD workflows. You will learn:
- Streamlined Engineering: Build pipelines in Snowflake Notebooks using Snowpark, Cortex Code, and custom file ingestion (e.g., Excel).
- Automated Management: Programmatically control Snowflake objects and complex workflows via the Python Management and Task DAG APIs.
- Enriched Monitoring: Enhance analysis with Marketplace data while tracking code health through Snowsight-integrated logging.
- Integrated DevOps: Automate the full development lifecycle using Snowflake CLI and GitHub Actions for CI/CD.
Speakers
Jeremiah HansenPrincipal Data Platform Architect, Snowflake
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