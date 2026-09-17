Build and Deploy AI Agents with Snowflake CoWork

AI agents are only worth building if they drive real outcomes for your business. In this hands-on lab, you will go from idea to a working AI agent in Snowflake CoWork that answers real questions against your enterprise data.

Working alongside the instructor, you will:

Build and deploy an AI agent grounded in your own data and business context

Explore the latest capabilities that make agents useful day to day, including automations, artifacts, and deep research

Get more value from your agent by learning how to check its quality and tune its performance, so you can trust the answers it gives your business

You will follow along live with a Quickstart guide to keep you on track. By the end, you'll have a working agent in CoWork and a repeatable approach you can take back to your own use cases and teams.